Silver leads the way higher
Silver swaps are facing a short squeeze in poor liquidity, with lease rates on the September Comex contract at over 5%. Gold continues to consolidate in…
23 hrs ago
•
Alasdair Macleod
60
18
ALASDAIR MACLEOD JOINS VON GREYERZ AS STRATEGIC ADVISOR
Renowned expert in global markets and monetary history joins VON GREYERZ to strengthen client guidance in wealth preservation and systemic risk…
Published on VON GREYERZ (English)
•
Jul 18
Appointment as strategic advisor to VON GREYERZ AG
I’m delighted to confirm that I have been appointed strategic advisor to VON GREYERZ AG. We share a mission to educate and inform the public to help…
Jul 17
•
Alasdair Macleod
109
39
Interview with MoneyMagpie
Jasmine Birtles interviewed me on 8 July. Jasmine's audience is domestic British, so this interview has a different emphasis. I hope you find it…
Jul 15
•
Alasdair Macleod
37
5
Goodbye to rate cuts
Commodities are rising, and consumer inflation will as well. The common factor is declining purchasing powers for fiat currencies. Forget rate cuts…
Jul 14
•
Alasdair Macleod
88
32
Could gold fall sharply?
The purpose of this article is to examine whether this can happen, and if so under what conditions.
Jul 12
•
Alasdair Macleod
76
27
Inertview with Commodity Culture
This interview was conducted last last Tuesday
Jul 11
•
Alasdair Macleod
21
Silver is leading the way
For the first time in recent trading sessions, overnight demand from Asia drove gold and silver higher this morning. It should be a wake-up call for…
Jul 11
•
Alasdair Macleod
77
12
The decline and fall of western democracy
In a revealing lecture, Dominic Cummings exposes the failures of Britain’s political system. It’s not just Britain — the failures he describes affect…
Jul 10
•
Alasdair Macleod
50
16
UK’s looming crisis
Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ tears in Parliament revealed greater difficulties for the Labour government than generally appreciated. Inevitably, they are…
Jul 8
•
Alasdair Macleod
80
27
Interview with Danny of Capitalcosm
Conducted last Thursday..
Jul 7
•
Alasdair Macleod
25
4
Interview with Liberty and Finance
Conducted last Wednesday
Jul 5
•
Alasdair Macleod
29
2
