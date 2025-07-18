MacleodFinance Substack

Silver leads the way higher
Silver swaps are facing a short squeeze in poor liquidity, with lease rates on the September Comex contract at over 5%. Gold continues to consolidate in…
  
Alasdair Macleod
ALASDAIR MACLEOD JOINS VON GREYERZ AS STRATEGIC ADVISOR
Renowned expert in global markets and monetary history joins VON GREYERZ to strengthen client guidance in wealth preservation and systemic risk…
Published on VON GREYERZ (English)  
Appointment as strategic advisor to VON GREYERZ AG
I’m delighted to confirm that I have been appointed strategic advisor to VON GREYERZ AG. We share a mission to educate and inform the public to help…
  
Alasdair Macleod
Interview with MoneyMagpie
Jasmine Birtles interviewed me on 8 July. Jasmine's audience is domestic British, so this interview has a different emphasis. I hope you find it…
  
Alasdair Macleod
Goodbye to rate cuts
Commodities are rising, and consumer inflation will as well. The common factor is declining purchasing powers for fiat currencies. Forget rate cuts…
  
Alasdair Macleod
Could gold fall sharply?
The purpose of this article is to examine whether this can happen, and if so under what conditions.
  
Alasdair Macleod
Inertview with Commodity Culture
This interview was conducted last last Tuesday
  
Alasdair Macleod
Silver is leading the way
For the first time in recent trading sessions, overnight demand from Asia drove gold and silver higher this morning. It should be a wake-up call for…
  
Alasdair Macleod
The decline and fall of western democracy
In a revealing lecture, Dominic Cummings exposes the failures of Britain’s political system. It’s not just Britain — the failures he describes affect…
  
Alasdair Macleod
UK’s looming crisis
Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ tears in Parliament revealed greater difficulties for the Labour government than generally appreciated. Inevitably, they are…
  
Alasdair Macleod
Interview with Danny of Capitalcosm
Conducted last Thursday..
  
Alasdair Macleod
Interview with Liberty and Finance
Conducted last Wednesday
  
Alasdair Macleod
