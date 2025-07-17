Egon Von Greyerz and I have known each other for a long time, and we share a common objective to help individuals understand what is happening to money and credit.

This includes overturning Keynes’s assertion in 1919 about what Stalin said:

“There is no subtler, no surer means of overturning the existing basis of society than to debauch the currency. The process engages all the hidden forces of economic law on the side of destruction, and does it in a manner which not one man in a million is able to diagnose.”

And to reaffirm John Pierpont Morgan’s statement before Congress in 1912: “…that [credit] is evidence of banking, but it is not the money itself. Money is gold, and nothing else”.

Morgan’s statement had and still has the force of everyone’s common law behind it. My mission is to ram this point home and its implications, so that more than one in Keynes’s million can diagnose what is happening to his or her savings. And my association with VON GREYERZ AG will further this objective which we both share.

I look forward to working with the team.