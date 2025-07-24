GENIUS or not?
The GENIUS Act could be very good for gold, as I explain. And the anti-CBDC bill making its way through Congress will kill off the entire CBDC movement, not just in the US.
The GENIUS Act (Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins) establishes a legal framework for regulating stablecoins. Currently valued at a $240bn total, stablecoins are used in crypto payments, remittances, and cross-border payment solutions. Other uses are expected to evolve.
Let us be clear: with regulation comes respectability. The financial community will embrace GENIUS as a marketing opportunity, but perhaps not in a way you might think.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to MacleodFinance Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.