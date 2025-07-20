This interview was conducted by Kinesis on 10 July.

“In this week’s Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire is joined by Alasdair Macleod to examine the West’s deepening sovereign debt crisis and warn of a looming fiat endgame, as governments remain paralysed by mismanagement and rising tariffs. Exposing the trillion-dollar fragilities underpinning the US Treasury and derivatives markets, Macleod explains why interest rates must rise - and why gold is being quietly revalued by central banks as the final bastion of trust.”

Timestamps:

00:00 Start

01:05 Paper currency crisis looms as tax revenue collapses

07:39 Global debt spiral accelerates as gold reclaims safe haven

14:14 Credit bubble echoes 1929 as gold asserts real value

22:00 Silver surges as gold nears a physical market breakout

29:26 Gold delivery demands overwhelm bullion banks

35:10 Paper gold crisis brews as Asia shifts to physical bullion

43:07 Fiat currency devaluation accelerates globally

49:20 How to protect your wealth long-term