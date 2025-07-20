MacleodFinance Substack

MacleodFinance Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark's avatar
Mark
1h

Michael says "Thank you Alasdair".

On behalf of all of us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Michael's avatar
Michael
30m

Thank you Alasdair.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alasdair Macleod
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture