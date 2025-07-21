“Veteran economist Alasdair Macleod returns to the Macroscopic Podcast for a chilling diagnosis of the Western financial system. From the UK’s escalating debt spiral to the crumbling credibility of the G7 currencies, Alasdair explains why we are now in the endgame of fiat money.

“We cover the parallels between today and the 1976 UK bailout and how modern fiscal repression is quietly destroying private wealth. We dig into why central banks are stockpiling gold but won’t admit it publicly and what that means for the coming monetary reset.

“We discussed:

• Why the UK and G7 nations are on the brink of insolvency

• How rising gilt yields signal a sterling crisis in motion

• Why foreign investors are fleeing Western government bonds

• The hidden role of financial repression and stealth bailouts

• Gold and base metals price suppression

• How BRICS nations may front-run the West with a new monetary system

• Why silver and base metals could explode in gold terms

• What a post-dollar world may actually look like”