”Alasdair Macleod discusses the deepening fiscal and political crises facing both the UK and the U.S., drawing parallels between their debt-driven economies. He criticizes the UK’s new government for raising taxes and spending simultaneously, which he argues has backfired by driving out high-income taxpayers. Macleod warns that most Western economies are already in recession once government deficit spending is stripped out, and that official statistics are increasingly unreliable. He expresses concern over the widespread manipulation of economic data, AI-generated misinformation, and the illusion of economic stability. Ultimately, Macleod sees gold and silver as the only trustworthy safe havens amid growing global financial instability.”
INTERVIEW TIMELINE: 0:00 Intro 1:30 Fiscal irresponsibility 21:45 Propaganda 32:30 Stocks market & gold 50:00 Alasdair Macleod's substack
Watch for the next time Aquarius goes into the North Node. 27 July 2026 - 26 March 2028.
Last time December 19, 2007 - Aug 21, 2009, ... GFC
And December 16, 1928, to 6 June 1930.... Great depression.
Or, Nov 3, 1970 - April 27, 1972.... US went off the Gold Standard August 1971 and subsequent oil shock.
Or, May 23, 1989- Nov 18, 1990. Collapse of the Soviets.
I am not into astrology but take great care as we approach July 2026. It's all on the internet research for yourself!
