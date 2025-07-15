“Are we repeating 1929? Jasmine Birtles speaks with Alasdair Macleod about the global credit bubble, fiat collapse, bond yield spikes, central bank gold hoarding, and the fate of investors stuck in cash, stocks, and gilts.

“With Western economies drowning in debt, Alasdair warns that inflation, debased currencies, and rising interest rates will lead to a devastating financial reset. He compares the Fed’s policies to the 1930s and explain why physical gold is now essential for protecting wealth.

“The podcast explores China’s BRICS strategy, collapsing currencies, suppressed interest rates, zombie companies, and why growth investing may no longer be viable.”