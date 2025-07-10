MacleodFinance Substack

MacleodFinance Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mitch's avatar
Mitch
Jul 10

Cummings just reminding us all that all the bullshit and bureaucratic ridiculousness seen and heard on the ever brilliant TV series "Yes Minister/Prime Minister" was absolutely bang on target way back then and is sadly still ongoing today. Dominic may be right but the system will never change. It will never be allowed to change and that's the problem. However, that was a very entertaining hour. Thanks for bringing it to us Alasdair.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Richard Thorn's avatar
Richard Thorn
Jul 10

I watched this video only recently and I concur with Alasdair. Dominic Cummings offers an impressive and insightful analysis of the workings of government. It's food for thought on multiple levels!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alasdair Macleod
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture